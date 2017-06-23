Trailer For Thom Yorke Scored Suspiria Remake Released

A new trailer for the Thom Yorke scored Suspiria remake has emerged online.

The famously intense Italian horror classic was released in 1977, with prog group Goblin providing the distinctive - and much-loved - score.

Luca Guadagnino helms the remake, with the full release set to arrive later in the year. Thom Yorke was tapped up to provide the score, and his work features prominently in the new trailer.

Brooding atmospherics, it avoids the heightened, almost trippy colours of the original for a more introverted palette.

Seemingly quite blood-thirsty , you can check out the trailer for this new version of Suspiria below.

