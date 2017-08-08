Track Of The Day 9/8 - Peter Oren

Peter Oren has a quite singular voice.

A deep, low, tremble of an instrument, it seems able to conjure both light and shade in remarkable extremity.

It's a facet he's able to put to wonderful use in his songwriting, lending stunning gravitas to the Indiana-born artist's new album 'Anthropocene'.

The title comes from the belief that humanity's impact on the planet will create a new era, one dominated by irreparable pollution and extinction.

“There’s no separating art from reality,” says Oren. “The reality is that our politics are guided by our emotions, and music has the capacity to demonstrate those emotions, at least on an individual level. And if you can talk to someone on an individual level, you might be able to have a more useful conversation than if you’re talking to a roomful of people.”

Out on November 10th, Clash is able to premiere the title track - wonderfully rich songwriting, the stark message is allied to some fantastic musicality.

Tune in now.