Track Of The Day 9/4 - GENTS

Copenhagen is in the centre of a creative upheaval.

The Danish city is crammed with visual artists, film makers, songwriters, and producers, upending expectations in the process.

Impeccably stylish duo GENTS are in the middle of this. Delectable pop with an 80s sheen, they recall the artful approach of early Tears For Fears or even Japan.

Arch, witty synth pop with a romantic streak, the duo's pop melancholia makes for sumptuous, beautifully composed listening.

New single 'Empty Shell' airs through Clash, and it's a drifting, colour-fuelled return, all bright tones and sharply rendered hues.

At its centre, though, GENTS are an inviting, softly emotive experience. The duo explain:

"GENTS is a recreational space, where everyone is welcome to come and feel good, while we look for sense and meaning behind it all together. It's a spa stay, where giving yourself a treat goes hand-in-hand with being naked and vulnerable around others."

Tune in now.

