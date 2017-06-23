Track Of The Day 9/3 - 808INK

If you follow rap in its multitude of forms, you'll know that the English capital is where it's popping right now. 808INK are part of the current crop of Londoners taking things to the next level, with a forward-thinking take on the genre that sounds undeniably, well, theirs...

Having recently dropped their heatedly-received 'When I'm About, You'll Know' project, the duo (comprised of beat wunderkind 808 Charmer and lyricist Mumblez BlackInk) have just unleashed the visuals for breezy, funk-ridden single 'Come Down', which Clash is pleased to premiere below.

808INK say: "'Come Down' is the deepest steppers you'll hear this year. Big shout out to everyone supporting and loving 'When I’m About, You’ll Know'..."

Check it out now - it comes stamped with the warning that 'no muscles were harmed during the flexing in this video'...

