Track Of The Day 9/11 - Tommy Ashby

Tommy Ashby is almost continually working on new music.

The Scottish songwriter has a bedroom set up, meaning that he can literally fall out of bed and record something fresh.

"My girlfriend is not impressed!" he laughs. "I don’t exactly have a methodical approach, definitely more the Neil Young 'one take will do' kinda guy. I find the killer for a performance is over-thinking it, I try to keep my thinking brain as far from the situation as possible."

"I always try to fill out any extra time with writing," the Scottish singer adds. "Sometimes it’s hard to get into the songwriting mindset without a run up, but I do find that if you sit there long enough, butting your head against a wall, then a song normally appears."

Laid down during those bedroom sessions, 'Guilty' fuses his folk, blues, and soul influences into something uniquely personal, something that gets a little closer to the real Tommy Ashby.

Confessional songwriting with a universal streak, it's about infidelity, confession, and forgiveness. He explains:

"'Guilty' is obviously about infidelity and is told from the guilty party’s point of view. I wanted to look at how people approach telling someone they love what they have done and the latent love left behind after the confession."

"I find it interesting how some people can recover and still be contented; I always wonder whether the confession forever hangs over their relationship."

Catch Tommy Ashby at the following shows:

November

9 London 57 Greek Street

13 London Groucho Club

