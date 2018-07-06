Track Of The Day 8/6 - KLARA

'Broken' is a song that has already taken KLARA half-way round the world.

Flying from her native Sweden to attend Justin Vernon's Eaux Claires Festival, she spent time with the much-revered songwriter, sparking a series of different ideas.

One of these took hold. Later working at Paul Epworth's Church studios in London, 'Broken' began to take shape as something different, something personal.

Finished at Real World Studios outside Bristol, 'Broken' is a song that has a thousand points of inspiration but only one author.

Out now, it's a beautifully mature piece of alt-pop, replete with a delightful melody and lyrics that criss-cross in countless different ways.

We're able to share the beautifully composed visuals, a neat enhancement on KLARA's initial vision.

Tune in now.

