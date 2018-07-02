Track Of The Day 8/2 - Val James

Val James is a law unto himself.

The songwriter is a deeply independent force, working from his bedroom studio in London.

Those four walls house his writing sessions, his recording, and - eventually - the final mixdown, a hub for innovation that doesn't have to obey anyone else's rules.

New EP 'White Light' is out now, a superb introduction that acts as a cross-section of his passions, whims, and obsessions.

Standout cut 'Desire' bristles with potential, his innate pop ability fused with a lyrical sense driven by a fondness for mystery.

He explains: “‘Desire’ is a night-drive into the unconscious, exploring themes of self-destruction, indulgence and lust. Using the car as a metaphor for the mind, we set out to make something that represents what the song is about, a frenzied crisis of the self. Anxiety, confusion and longing consume the inside of the car, while life outside is blocked out through the car window.”

We're able to premiere the video, and you can check it out below.

