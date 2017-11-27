Track Of The Day 8/12 - Fenne Lily

There's something about Fenne Lily's that just seems to connect.

The songwriter placed a handful of tracks earlier in the year, more for the experience than anything else.

Yet something in the music seemed to enrapture people, with her softly devastating delivery quickly gaining millions of fans.

Surging across the web, the simple, striking, and unadorned nature of her songwriting cut deep, a highly personal yet extraordinarily universal approach.

New single 'For A While' underlines this musical methodology, with that breathless deliver intoning lyrics that speak sharply of the disillusionment only love can bring.

She explains: "I started writing this song walking home from a party. I left because I'd just realised I had a month to be in love and was wasting it with people I didn't care about. When I got home I realised I'd left my keys at said party and had to walk back...”

Tune in now.

Catch Fenne Lily at the following shows:

January

31 London The Islington

February

3 Bristol The Louisiana

For tickets to the latest Fenne Lily shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.