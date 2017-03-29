Track Of The Day 8/1 - Farida

The name of Norwegian artist Farida has been slowly spreading across the web for some time now.

Dank neo-soul with R&B overtones, her sublime pop touch fuses her velvet voice with material that cuts a little deeper.

Gjøvik-raised and Oslo-based, 2018 is set to be a big year for the newcomer with plenty of new music and live shows on the horizon.

That said, we're eager to get caught up. New song 'You' is online now, and it's a beautifully balanced return, a poised, expertly pieced together offering with low-key tropical vibes.

Reminiscent of a slightly softer take on Kelela's debut album or even a crisper Tinashe, it's blessed with a stunning chorus and that assured, concise delivery.

Tune in now.

