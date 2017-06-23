Track Of The Day 7/6 - Katie McBride

It's not for nothing that Toronto's Katie McBride has named her incoming EP 'World Of Dreams'.

Each song seems to emerge from the ether, part-memory and part-fantasy, matching digital production against gossamer vocals and even pastoral folk elements.

Out on July 27th via Limited Health, the six track EP boasts the occasional guest from Toronto's storied underground scene but it's largely - almost exclusively - a solo work.

'N.B.S.L.' pursues this solitary path, rooted in Katie McBride's stellar vocal, delivered with crystal clarity amid the undulating electronics.

There are shades of R&B in the songwriting, while the off kilter harmonies have a ghostly, spectral effect.

Featuring engineering by Ginla's Joe Manzoli and additional drum production from BadBadNotGood's Matty Tavares, it's a stark, bold, undeniably affecting piece of work.

Tune in below.

