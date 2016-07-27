Track Of The Day 7/6 - Drahla

With the election looming perhaps it's time to declare the People's Republic Of Leeds.

After all, the Northern citadel has always done things its own way, always trode its own resolute path come what may.

Boasting one of the country's most feverish creative scenes, Leeds harbours all manner of DIY collectives, labels, promoters, and erstwhile vagabonds.

Drahla are part of this milieu, with their post-punk skronk matching demented riffery against free jazz saxophone.

It's a call from the heavens, a yearning towards ecstasy that is both wholly infectious and staggeringly surreal.

New single 'Faux Text' is out now, and Clash is able to premiere the video. Get involved.

Catch Drahla at the following shows:

June

17 Leeds Wharf Chambers

24 Wakefield CRUX

29 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

July

18 London Moth Club (w/ Meatbodies)

August

27 Leeds Headrow House (w/ Parquet Courts)