Track Of The Day 7/3 - Barbarossa

Barbarossa has developed into one of the country's more intriguing underground talents.

Each new statement seems to effortlessly expand his aesthetic identity, with James Mathé plunging head-long into fresh modes of creativity.

New album 'Lier' emerges on March 30th via Memphis Industries, a baroque, exploratory return that never fails to engage with the personal.

We're able to share the ghostly new song 'Don't Enter Fear', a mesmerising, hypnotic return that pushes its sparse arrangement into the realm of the spectral.

A beautifully etched, transcendent piece of art, you can check out 'Don't Enter Fear' below.

