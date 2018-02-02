Track Of The Day 7/2 - Kidsmoke

Welsh group Kidsmoke have a drifting indie pop sound - redolent of Beach Fossils, Wild Nothing, or even aspects of the Pavement catalogue - given a fresh spin.

Managing to garner a cheeky spot in Netflix series Black Mirror, the band's songwriting is both bracingly melodic and deeply intelligent, with a poetic lyrical flair.

New single 'Sister Sadness' turns melancholy into something beautiful, and it feels like a note of comfort or a gentle hand on the shoulder.

Produced by Russ Hayes, it's a wonderfully natural return, the chiming guitars interlocking with those hazy, watery vocals.

Tune in now.

