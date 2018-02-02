Track Of The Day 7/2 - Kidsmoke

Welsh group Kidsmoke have a drifting indie pop sound - redolent of Beach Fossils, Wild Nothing, or even aspects of the Pavement catalogue - given a fresh spin.
Managing to garner a cheeky spot in Netflix series Black Mirror, the band's songwriting is both bracingly melodic and deeply intelligent, with a poetic lyrical flair.
New single 'Sister Sadness' turns melancholy into something beautiful, and it feels like a note of comfort or a gentle hand on the shoulder.
Produced by Russ Hayes, it's a wonderfully natural return, the chiming guitars interlocking with those hazy, watery vocals.
Tune in now.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.