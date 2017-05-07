Track Of The Day 6/7 - CR Blacks

If you want to understand CR Blacks then you need to walk the same streets as him.

Sure, it's there in his dexterous word play, the dank production, and the haunted production, but to get the full picture you need to focus on his roots.

New project 'Gate 33' made an incredible impact earlier this year, displaying an talent who is only just coming into bloom.

Standout cut 'Moscow' has gained the full visual treatment courtesy of director Nathaniel Media, and it's imposing representation of CR Blacks' music.

Taking the wordsmith back to North London, CR Blacks describes “that the thick smoke in the car, represents clouded judgement and the scene where it feels like I’m arguing with a statue of Jesus is just physically interpreting the push and pull nature of someone’s spiritual journey”.

Tune in now.