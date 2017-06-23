Track Of The Day 6/6 - Half Waif

Half Waif's beautiful new album 'Lavender' hit our stereo back in April, and has scarcely moved since.
A wonderfully open, honest collection of songs, it finds Nandi Rose Plunkett gathering like minds to craft something genuinely different.
Beautifully arranged with those sighing vocals on top, the record has been followed by a number of superb live shows.
With Half Waif crossing the Atlantic for a number of European shows in just a few weeks, it's time to share a new remix from Gigi Masin.
The producer opens up fresh space in Half Waif's 'Back In Brooklyn', a meditative, at times almost soothing ode to NYC.
The glacial synths move under Nandi's voice, the softly undulating electronics pushing towards the conclusion, the songwriting ever-open, always in pursuit of something new.
Check it out now.
Catch Half Waif at the following European shows:
September
12 Berlin Kantine am Berghain
13 Warsaw BARdzo bardzo
14 Brno Kabinet múz
15 Prague Chapeau Rouge
16 Munich Heppel & Ettlich
18 Utrecht DICE Festival
19 Hamburg Reeperbahn Festival
20 Amsterdam Indiestaat
21 Brussels Botanique
22 Wiltz Nuit des Lampions
24 London Sebright Arms
25 Leeds Headrow House
26 Glasgow The Glad Cafe
27 Bristol Crofters Rights
28 Dublin Whelans
