Track Of The Day 6/6 - Half Waif

Half Waif's beautiful new album 'Lavender' hit our stereo back in April, and has scarcely moved since.

A wonderfully open, honest collection of songs, it finds Nandi Rose Plunkett gathering like minds to craft something genuinely different.

Beautifully arranged with those sighing vocals on top, the record has been followed by a number of superb live shows.

With Half Waif crossing the Atlantic for a number of European shows in just a few weeks, it's time to share a new remix from Gigi Masin.

The producer opens up fresh space in Half Waif's 'Back In Brooklyn', a meditative, at times almost soothing ode to NYC.

The glacial synths move under Nandi's voice, the softly undulating electronics pushing towards the conclusion, the songwriting ever-open, always in pursuit of something new.

Check it out now.

Catch Half Waif at the following European shows:

September

12 Berlin Kantine am Berghain

13 Warsaw BARdzo bardzo

14 Brno Kabinet múz

15 Prague Chapeau Rouge

16 Munich Heppel & Ettlich

18 Utrecht DICE Festival

19 Hamburg Reeperbahn Festival

20 Amsterdam Indiestaat

21 Brussels Botanique

22 Wiltz Nuit des Lampions

24 London Sebright Arms

25 Leeds Headrow House

26 Glasgow The Glad Cafe

27 Bristol Crofters Rights

28 Dublin Whelans

