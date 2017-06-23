Track Of The Day 6/4 - Tigercats

Tigercats needed something new.

The band nailed their DIY sound on that last studio album, but to move past it they needed fresh inspiration, new sounds.

Infatuated with West African music, frontman Duncan Barrett ditched his guitar for an electric version of the traditional African thumb-piano or mbira, and progress ensured.

Adding a tropical touch to their sound, the band's new album 'Pig City' is set to drop on May 4th.

We're nabbed new song 'Perfect Fried Chicken' and it's a spicy return, with Tigercats adding vibrant new colour to their DIY mixture.

Tune in now.

Catch Tigercat at the following shows:

May

4 London The Lexington (Album Launch)

5 Manchester The Old Abbey Taphouse

6 Oxford The Library

June

3 Barcelona Primavera Festival

23 Malvern Not A Cult Festival

July

29 Derbyshire Indietracks Festival

