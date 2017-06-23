Track Of The Day 6/3 - Oscar Jerome

In case you haven't noticed we've fallen hard for Oscar Jerome.

The multi-instrumentalist helps push afrobeat force Kokoroko into a new dimension, while his solo work continually reaches toward a fresh level.

With his silken voice and incredible guitar skills this London newcomer can stretch, allowing his material to billow out in unexpected directions.

The current flashpoints within UK jazz are lighting up internationally, with Oscar Jerome recently travelling out to New York for a short burst of shows.

Stopping past House Studios, the songwriter laid down a few live cuts, accompanied by his full band.

We're able to share a live version of 'Chromatic Descendants', a song that finds inspiration in the political struggles inherent within the history of jazz.

"The idea for this song came to me when I was reading a book called Notes And Tones by the great jazz drummer Art Taylor," Oscar explains. "He interviews a lot of the jazz greats and one thing he often asks is if their music is political. Some people reply saying they feel that their music is something more spiritual that exists above the negativity that goes on between humans and others say that their music is a direct result of and reaction to political struggle especially in relation to race."

"This is song is like two sides of a coin, on one is the constant and magical relationship between music and the natural world and on the other is the suffering that has gone on throughout history that manifests itself in every note you hear in popular music today. In the chorus where I say: 'It’s perfectly complete... they never have to meet...' I’m saying it with irony because I don’t think that one can exist without the other."

Completely alive, this inspired performance of 'Chromatic Descendants' showcases the vital conviction with which Oscar Jerome approaches his work.

