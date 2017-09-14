Track Of The Day 6/2 - Submotion Orchestra

Submotion Orchestra have spent more than a decade deftly avoiding any categorisation placed against their music.

Digital soul with an awareness of club culture, the band's ambitious compositions have seen them move through many iterations.

New album 'Kites' arrives on March 9th, and it represents a re-engagement with the group's roots, a jazz-tinged philosophy laced with fluid electronics.

A full nationwide tour has been confirmed, with Submotion Orchestra now able to share new cut 'Prism'.

Opening with hushed vocals, it's an incredible display of restraint, a broad, endlessly creative arrangement where each part has an important role.

Clinical yet enormously engaging, there's a certain poetry to what Submotion Orchestra do that simply can't be replicated.

Tune in now.

Catch Submotion Orchestra at the following shows:

March

3 Bristol Trinity

8 Plymouth The Hub

9 Exeter Phoenix

10 Cardiff Tramshed

15 Manchester Gorilla

16 Sheffield Foundry

17 Leeds Canal Mills

22 Milton Keynes MK11

23 Brighton Concorde

24 London Troxy

25 Bedford Esquires

April

19 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

20 Newcastle Boiler Shop

21 Glasgow Art School

22 York The Crescent

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.