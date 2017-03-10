Track Of The Day 6/10 - Tempesst

It's an old story but true; Tempesst really do take you on a journey.

Languid songwriting with a real vein of psychedelia, the shifting shades and colours of the band's music are in perpetual motion.

The rising London types have just shared exotic new cut 'Waiheke', a preview of upcoming EP 'Adult Wonderland' (due on October 27th, write it down).

Inspired by a trip to New Zealand and a haunting tarot reading, 'Waiheke' is a superbly ambitious return, one that stares at the horizon and wonders what lies beyond.

The band's Toma Banjanin explains: "My girlfriend Summer and I were travelling around New Zealand in a van last summer and ended up staying at her Auntie's 'Bach' (beach cabin) in Waiheke, an island off Auckland. Summer's Dad stayed with us too and gave me my first Tarot reading and I wrote this song about that conversation".

Tune in now.

Catch Tempesst at the following shows:

December

6 London Shacklewell Arms

7 Southampton Heartbreakers

8 Manchester Eagle Inn

For tickets to the latest Tempesst shows click HERE.

