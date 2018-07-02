Track Of The Day 5/3 - Georgie

Georgie just can't help being herself.

Sure, there are pressures put on her shoulders - she's a young woman working in music, after all - but she shrugs these off, choosing her own path.

The rising songwriter is set to support Jake Bugg on his upcoming tour, and recently dropped infectious new single 'Too Much TV'.

Drawing on her own experiences, Georgie looks at the way society and the media push back against individual choices, and how we need to find our own way in life.

She explains: “I was inspired by my personal life and also by society and how it feels that we should all conform and belong to something, when actually doing that can make us feel very lost so we just gotta be ourselves.”

We're able to premiere the video for this intriguing, enchanting new track, and it finds the young artist downing a few drinks at a rather anti-social hours...

Georgie explains “it involved me having a few drinks at 11am for two mornings in a row and getting the bus back home smelling of whiskey and beer. It was good fun and a good laugh we just went to all the sports bars and fun spots in Nottingham and just shot it all as we went round really. The way I would be normally just with a camera, so it involved no acting. Got to play some pool too! So yeah great to see it’s come together. “

Watch it now.

Catch Jake Bugg at the following shows:

March

5 Manchester Albert Hall w/ Jack Bugg

7 Margate Winter Gardens w/ Jack Bugg

8 Warwick Arts Centre w/ Jack Bugg

11 Southampton Guildhall w/ Jack Bugg

12 Exeter Great Hall w/ Jack Bugg

13 Brighton Dome w/ Jack Bugg

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.