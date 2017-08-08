Track Of The Day 5/2 - Cloves

In one fell swoop Cloves has pushed her way to pop's premiere league.

Sure, we always knew the Australian artist was talented, but this new single surges effortlessly past any prior achievements, a wonderfully fully-formed pop jewel.

Producer Ariel Rechtshaid (HAIM, Adele, Vampire Weekend) stepped into the studio, helping to guide a searing, totally engrossing piece of songwriting.

He comments: “When I was first introduced to CLOVES, I heard a demo of ‘Bringing the House Down’ and I was blown away; super classic voice and the ability for classic songwriting, yet the desire to push forward."

Yet it would deeply unfair to ascribe the phenomenal aesthetic success to a change in producer - realistically, it comes from entire one source, Cloves herself.

She explains: "'Bringing The House Down' is about being in a relationship that isn't giving you enough real emotion. Half the problem we had was we would never argue, there wasn't enough fire to force anything to happen. Everything about the relationship was placid and that was extremely frustrating and uncomfortable for me."

A stunning pop statement, you can check out 'Bringing The House Down' below.

