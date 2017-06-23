Track Of The Day 4/9 - White Wine

Joe Haege has worked through several different projects, several different creative iterations.

It's with White Wine, however, that the Leipzig composer appears to have found his calling.

A project driven by menace and a desire to find new sounds, the group's upcoming debut 'Killer Brilliance' arrives on September 29th.

A handful of previews have arrived online, each more unexpected, more startling than the last.

Clash is able to premiere new cut 'Falling From The Same Place', and it fuses that edgy, ominous vocal with the sound of a bassoon being pushed into another dimension.

Joe Haege explains: “There's so much complexity in life and human emotion that I have a hard time feeling convinced a song is always either happy, sad, melancholic, angry or scared. I look at these emotions like elements that are constantly colliding with each other, so it's my duty as a songwriter to reflect that. I want to fall in and out of the cracks of genres, finding the nerves not yet hit. It's usually in the disturbing part of the spectrum…”

White Wine will release new album 'Killer Brilliance' on September 29th.

