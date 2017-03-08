Track Of The Day 4/8 - Shiners

Few feelings match the moment when your pay slip drops, and suddenly potential rains down from the heavens.

Weekend? Sorted. Clothes? Sorted. Clubs? Let me buy your ticket - no, I insist...

Shiners capture that impish moment of pay-day perversion on new cut 'Just Got Paid', a sharp-edged piece of garage punk that kicks hard from the first chord and simply refuses to let go.

They tell Clash: "It’s got a pumping bass line that Quincy Jones would have been proud of, just punked-up a bit with some Hives-esque angular guitars thrown in for good measure. Really its all about the lyrics for us as they reflect our own skint lives!’"

The video is a pleasingly hand-made affair, matching Shiners in performance against some colourful pound signs.

That said, the band's primary currency is RIFFS - and you can expect your monthly allowance in this three minute clip.

Tune in now.