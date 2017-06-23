Track Of The Day 4/7 - Arcade Hearts

When all else fails Arcade Hearts simply pack their bags and hit the road.

The band love playing live, relish the ability to win over new fans show by show, town by town.

New single 'Honey' is the closest that the group have come to matching their live energy, a buoyant, biting indie pop jammer.

Clash is able to premiere the video, and it's an eye-catching affair - all bright colours and sharp camera angles, it's an addictive watch from the off.

Tune in now.

Catch Arcade Hearts at the following shows:

July

28 Farnham Cams Mill Festival

August

5 Wickham Festival

26 Portsmouth Victorious Festival

September

10 Gosport The Hapi Festival