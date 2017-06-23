Track Of The Day 4/6 - Wes Allen

Canada isn't that big a place, not really.

Sure, it's big - a sprawling land mass nestled between two oceans, and the Arctic Circle. But on the ground, as people, it's still kinda small.

Case in point: Wes Allen. The rising songwriter seems to know everyone already, but the reality is that Toronto is a closeknit music scene.

Chester Hansen of jazz powerhouse Badbadnotgood steps in to produce the singer's debut EP, matching flecks of folk-influenced songwriting against wisps of nostalgia-draped synths.

Here's a note from Wes...

After years of being a sought after sideman and honing my ear for on what makes a great song, I’m launching a project that is solely mine.

My debut EP, 'Funny Thing', was produced by Chester Hansen of Badbadnotgood. I met Chester while we were both majoring in bass at Toronto’s Humber College, where we quickly discovered our shared love for James Jamerson and Paul Chambers. We traded off on various instruments, save for some guest drumming by Michael Brushey. Surprisingly, there are no bass solos.

We're able to share lush new song 'Ask Me Now' and it's a real jewel. Luminescent songwriting that is frankly emotional, the sparse arrangement allows space for each voice to be heard, matching slight jazz touches to Wes Allen's heart-on-sleeve lyricism.

Tune in now.

