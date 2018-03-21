Track Of The Day 4/4 - Aislinn Logan

Aislinn Logan is forever changing.

Still remarkably young, this precocious Northern Irish songwriter melted effortless electronics with dreamy pop melodies.

Ever production, she's already planning a flurry of releases in 2018, with a series of live shows also set to follow.

Each song seems to present her in a different context, with Aislinn able to shift and morph according to the different colours and hues present in her work.

We're able to share new song 'Spree' and it's a bold pop return, replete with some of her most thoughtful lyrics and most evocative lyrics yet.

Aislinn explains: “No matter how hard you try, you’ll never know absolutely everything there is to know about someone. Maybe that idea’s unromantic, but I think it’s also quite important.”

Tune in now.

