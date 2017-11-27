Track Of The Day 4/12 - Ora Cogan

Ora Cogan draws from a wide web of influence, but - truly - she sounds like no other.

Drawn to folk's psychedelic wings, her guitar-picking recalls everyone from Karen Dalton to English group The Pentangle.

Yet there's much more at work here, with those dense, transformative production effects taking her music into an entirely different sphere.

New album 'Crickets' is out now on Hand Drawn Dracula (order HERE ), and it finds the Montreal based artist conjuring an extremely rare sense of atmosphere.

Clash is able to showcase album standout 'Sea People', a murky yet euphoric piece dominated by that soaring vocal.

Ora told us via email...

This song & the video to me are about reckoning with the pain & anger of being in an endlessly hungry capitalist & colonial society on a dying planet. It is a call to action to be awake right now and be ready to participate in healing the planet, ourselves and each other.. It is an ethos for deconstructing thought patterns about relationship to life and reconstructing a way of treating ourselves / the planet / each other that does not create harm. side note....

'Sea People' features howls from my godmother's wolf dog howling in the Kootenay mountains.

