Track Of The Day 4/10 - WhoMadeWho

Danish trio WhoMadeWho have always been able to match their experimental whims with a palpable sense of humour.

Off kilter electronic pop with an awareness of club culture, the project's catalogue makes for frisky listening, a charming, and occasionally hilarious experience.

New single 'I Don't Know' is a case in point. The trio's first blast of new material in 18 months, it's an absorbing return and owes a debt to the duo Kenton Slash Demon.

WhoMadeWho's singer​ ​Jeppe​ ​Kjellberg explains: "'I Don’t Know' was made in a period where we basically just wanted to try to produce songs in ways that we were not used to. We had an idea of trying to compose a song based on vocal hooks and suddenly we had a very special sounding demo track were most melodic parts are made by vocals which are edited and manipulated".

"The hook 'I Don’t Know' was made because I didn’t know what to sing. Somehow that hook was so strong that I quickly built the lyric around it. Instantly it gave me memories of when I was stuck in transit travelling to Guadalajara. A situation where I had lost my passport and was refused to travel through the US by Homeland Security... so emotionally that’s the essence of the song. Threw in lyrical references to the poem Memphis Station by Danish poet Johannes V Jensen together with lyricist Gisli Gislason afterwards".

It seems the recording process was remarkably quick. He finishes: "All in all, this song was made in thirty minutes, in an intuitive flow."

The video is a complete contrast, a wry, funny scene set in snowbound territory - tune in now.

