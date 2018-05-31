Track Of The Day 31/5 - Bok Bok x Sweyn J

Simply put: Night Slugs is one of the most vital, influential imprints in this country.

A crew that sits at the nexus between grime, house, techno, and other variant electronic sounds, the label's distinctive sound and perfectionist approach makes each release worth seeking out.

Over the past decade Night Slugs has assembled an incredible catalogue, a tight-knit collection of disparate voices, productions, and sonic artistes.

Reaching their 10th anniversary, Night Slugs will arrange tour dates, releases, pop-ups, and more.

New compilation 'Night Slugs X" is incoming, featuring new music from Kelela, Girl Unit, Nguzunguzu and classic reworks and rarities from Jam City, Cooly G, Kingdom and Lil Silva.

We're able to share 'Meteorology', a day-glo collaboration between Bok Bok and Sweyn J that comes with that trademark chrome-plated finish.

Tune in now.

