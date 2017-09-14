Track Of The Day 31/10 - LOVE SICK

LOVE SICK is a project that unites two Scottish dreamers.
Both worked in call centres - albeit in different cities - and both yearned for something more, for a way to express themselves.
Bumping into one another almost by accident, the boy-girl duo found that their differences simply clicked together.
New single 'Bullet' is a brooding slice of alt-pop, matching a powerful, atmospheric arrangement to that cutting, point-blank vocal.
Clash is able to premiere an alternate acoustic take on the song, a raw, stripped back version of their lush new single.
LOVE SICK: "We wanted to capture the rawness and emotion in the track by recording it with just a piano - we did it in one take in our living room".
Tune in now.
