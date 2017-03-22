Track Of The Day 31/1 - Saya

Toronto alt-pop queen Saya is set to make her mark in 2018.
Matching an impeccable knack for melody with a clear understanding of underground culture, she fuses off piste pop tropes with club sounds to craft something unique.
New EP 'Chills & Thrills' is incoming, with the Canadian performer sharing vital new cut 'Paid'.
Featuring guest rhymes from Kris, it emphasises the hip-hop bump that drives so much of her music, while adding a little sugar on top.
“I definitely have a dominant personality and I have really loved the process of embracing womanhood,” Saya says, “I wanted to make a song that someone could listen to and feel sexy too.”
The visuals are typically entrancing, and you can check it out below.
