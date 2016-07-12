Track Of The Day 3/11 - Hex

In one fell swoop Hex went from underground hype to mainstream phenomenon.

Breakout release 'Limitless' bulldozed summer, fusing elements of grime, Afrobeats, and lashings of club hip-hop.

Snapped up by Parlophone, Hex isn't about to let up - in fact, if anything, he's pushing harder and faster than before.

New single 'Gene Kelly' is out now, and it ripples with the Nottingham MC's unmistakable charm. The vivid beat rattles from speaker to speaker, the sparse arrangement placing his vocal front and centre.

At one point he purrs: “She left the club and said call me at 3, but I’m cheeky and I’ll holla at 3:20...”

“You do some tunes for partying but, to me, music is still really deep and really special,” Hex explains. “Whatever it is, it’s always referring to a part of my life – it’s real life experiences and things I’ve learnt.”

Clash has first play of the video - get tuned in below.

