Track Of The Day 3/1 - LUME

Brighton-based newcomer LUME made quite a splash with her opening statement.

Debut track 'Magnets' emerged late last year, an atmospheric piece of dark-pop blessed with an instantly infectious chorus.

With her debut EP incoming LUME looks set to make 2018 her own, a potent and highly individual pop voice that refuses to be pigeon-holed.

New track 'Tip Of Your Thumb' airs first on Clash, and it's a powerful return, with that shuddering percussion lending itself to those tightly repeating melodies which echo prison chaingangs in the vein of O Brother Where Art Thou.

“I wanted the song to feel like it was playful, whilst relaying a deeper message” explains LUME, “it’s about the culture of typing our thoughts and fighting social media wars with smart phones, where our thumb takes over to replace our voice...”

Tune in now.

