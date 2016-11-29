Track Of The Day 30/5 - HICARI

HICARI draw their influences from across the globe, but coalesce in the pop universe.

It's an exhilarating ride - the five-piece recall CHVRCHES, or even elements of The 1975, with debut single 'Catch Fire' becoming an astonishing success online.

Making sure that each step counts, HICARI are now ready to unveil their next single, and it's an emphatic statement of intent.

'Stellar' fizzes with pop energy, from the electronic production right through to Shai's biting yet entirely personal vocal.

"From the age of 11 to 18 I’d been bullied for being chubby and it has always played on my conscience," she explains. "My mum always told me otherwise but I was convinced that I wasn’t good enough to be seen as attractive. Where I grew up, physical ‘beauty’ was seen as the only thing that made you worthy of being someone and so I grew up determined to be what people thought was beautiful. Now I see how subjective beauty is, we all perceive it differently and so for me ‘Stellar’ was being on both sides of the spectrum."

Tune in now.

Catch HICARI at the following shows:

June

1 Liverpool Shipping Forecast Supporting First Hate

15 London Notting Hill Arts Club

23 Chester Live Festival

July

23 Liverpool International Music Festival