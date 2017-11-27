Track Of The Day 30/11 - Sam Calver

There's something about Sam Calver that simply seems to connect with people.

An extremely natural, organic talent, his work has an emotive core that can't be denied, something that rings out loud and clear at each show.

Starting the year as a near-unknown, Sam Calver has made 2017 his own, from signing a major label deal to playing the biggest shows of his life.

Clash caught up with the Hastings talent just the other day, and he breathlessly enthused:

“It’s been quite a year! So many awesome things have happened from getting signed by Island to hearing my first radio play of ‘Midnight’ on BBC Introducing, getting over half a million streams on Spotify, playing to over 20,000 people so far this year and finishing off 2017 by releasing my first EP and fulfilling a childhood dream of playing the biggest single headline gig of my career at the iconic De La Warr Pavillon in Bexhill on 23rd Dec to 1500 people. As I’ve said it’s been quite a year, but 2018 is gonna be even better!”

Ahead of that Bexhill show the songwriter has found time to piece together a new video, focussing on his song 'Remind Me'.

Beautifully shot, it matches the showstopping performance to a tightly choreographed dance routine, seeming to wring out fresh nuance from Sam's songwriting.

Catch Sam Calver at Behill's De La Warr Pavilion on December 23rd.

