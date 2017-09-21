Track Of The Day 29/9 - George Kwali

Brighton's George Kwali has a near infinite supply of energy.

A talent tuned in to club culture, each track from the south coast artist seemed to detonate wildly on impact.

New release 'When It Breaks' is another case of a simple thing done extraordinarily well, a club record delivered with co-operation from Lonestate.

George tells Clash: “I just wanted to make a big, rolling marching brass record that would sound great in the club. I hope people enjoy it as intended, I’m excited for people to finally hear new music”.

Enormously catchy, it's definitely nails that Friday energy. Tune in now...

For tickets to the latest George Kwali shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.