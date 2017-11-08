Track Of The Day 29/8 - Broen

Broen simply explode with colour.

Live, the Norwegian band are all costumes, masks, and extravagance, a show that seems to invite you into an alternative direction.

As the band’s Anja Lauvdal (synths) puts it: “Our very cool Norwegian philosopher Arne Næss said that the more negative feelings/things that happen in society often get mistaken to be more intelligent or more important than the happy ones, which is sad! The ability to be happy, and find your own kind of happiness, is awesome, and music can play a big part in that.”

New album 'I <3 Art' is out on October 20th, with Bella Union shepherding the release out into the waiting world.

Set to tour throughout Autumn, Broen have found time to sneak out new single 'Time'.

It's a blistering piece of art-pop, the tumbling synths set against the innocence of the vocal and that hazy, pastoral arrangement.

Effortlessly addictive, you can tune in now.

Catch Broen at the following shows:

November

22 Brighton Hope & Ruins

23 London Sebright Arms

24 Cardiff Club lfor Bach

25 Bristol The Louisiana

27 Norwich Arts Centre

28 Manchester Gullivers

29 Glasgow Hug & Pint

