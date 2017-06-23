Track Of The Day 29/6 - Laura Carbone

Laura Carbone may well be familiar to you.

The Mannheim born singer/songwriter started in Deine Jugend, an electro-punk group who toured across Europe.

After a while, though, she longed to strip things down, to embrace the darker side of minimalist rock.

Starting her solo work, Laura fused the more dangerous end of shoegaze to confessional songwriting that remained entirely true to her life.

New release 'Cellophane Skin' is incoming, and it's a riotous offering, one that bites hard and draws blood in the process.

Laura tells Clash: "I have been listening to a lot of early PJ Harvey and Sonic Youth while writing ‘Cellophane Skin.’ I wanted to explore the extremes in music, playing with noise, feedbacks and chaos. It's a song about being thin skinned, about not being able to absorb outside influences and getting bruises the moment something touches you. It's kind of a manic depressive song with a super strong vibe."

Tune in now.