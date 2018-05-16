Track Of The Day 29/5 - Poté

Poté has already undertaken a formidable journey.

Born in St. Lucia, he spent his teens in London before recently switching his base to Paris. At every junction, though, he's absorbed something new, learned something different about himself, and about music.

Earlier this year Poté took part in a Clash Live @ Metropolis session, working with a live drummer to add a human side to his tropical electronics.

Since then, things have really blown up for the producer. Spending time in Brazil, he recently supported Bonobo on his European tour, working with bigger venues and bigger audiences in the process.

Looking back, that Metropolis show really was pretty special. Recorded in pristine audio - it's one of London's most sought after studios - we're able to present a live version of 'Fire On Fire'.

Tumbling, undulating electronics with a warm sense of low end, the digital production is pierced by those ever-evolving rhythms, a swirling veil of percussive suggestion.

Tune in now.

