Track Of The Day 29/1 - Hatchie

When Australian songwriter Hatchie introduced herself at the tail end of last year, she seemed to have a fine line in beautifully distilled shoegaze gems.

Well, it seems that her mine is nowhere near exhausted, with the songwriter - real name Harriette Pilbeam - ready to share another gleaming slice of dream pop melody.

Recently signed to Heavenly, Hatchie's new cut 'Sure' is set to feature on an incoming EP, and it's a wonderfully concise example of her blossoming promise.

There's a faint early 90s feel in the production, a slight watery element that makes those guitar effects just so beguiling.

The whole package feels remarkably natural - little wonder, given that it was written on a whim and apparently completed in less than a day.

Hatchie explains: “All of my songs start with singing. I hear the melody first and then work out the chords I’m imagining under that, and despite not knowing chord names I have a good ear so can kinda figure it out.”

Tune in now.

Catch Hatchie at the following shows:

May

5 Leeds Live At Leeds

5 Liverpool Sound City Festival

6 Salford Sounds from the Other City

10 London Shacklewell Arms

16 London The Social

17 - 19 Brighton The Great Escape

23 London Sebright Arms

