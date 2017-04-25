Track Of The Day 29/1 - Hatchie

When Australian songwriter Hatchie introduced herself at the tail end of last year, she seemed to have a fine line in beautifully distilled shoegaze gems.
Well, it seems that her mine is nowhere near exhausted, with the songwriter - real name Harriette Pilbeam - ready to share another gleaming slice of dream pop melody.
Recently signed to Heavenly, Hatchie's new cut 'Sure' is set to feature on an incoming EP, and it's a wonderfully concise example of her blossoming promise.
There's a faint early 90s feel in the production, a slight watery element that makes those guitar effects just so beguiling.
The whole package feels remarkably natural - little wonder, given that it was written on a whim and apparently completed in less than a day.
Hatchie explains: “All of my songs start with singing. I hear the melody first and then work out the chords I’m imagining under that, and despite not knowing chord names I have a good ear so can kinda figure it out.”
Tune in now.
Catch Hatchie at the following shows:
May
5 Leeds Live At Leeds
5 Liverpool Sound City Festival
6 Salford Sounds from the Other City
10 London Shacklewell Arms
16 London The Social
17 - 19 Brighton The Great Escape
23 London Sebright Arms
