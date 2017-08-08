Track Of The Day 28/9 - Julietta

Breakout New Yorker Julietta seems to have the golden touch.

Every song the Stateside artist has released has stormed across the web, racking up millions of streams in the process.

Looking back, it's little wonder we fell for her - the perfect pop package, the crystalline production is offset by Julietta's mature yet infectious songwriting.

New single 'Runaway' is out now, and it's a beautifully etched return, the poised vocal intertwined with that bold, colourful production.

Yeasayer has fallen for her charms, with the band delivering an all too rare remix that pushes 'Runaway' in several different directions.

Opaque electronics are fused to that lucid melody line, an artful combination that recalls everyone from Kate Bush to Blood Orange.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.