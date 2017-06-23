Track Of The Day 28/6 - Roddy Woomble

Roddy Woomble knows that songs can come from anywhere.

A walk by the coast, perhaps, or maybe the moments after putting down a particularly inspirational book.

New album 'The Deluder' is packed with such moments, a warm, rich, and diverse return that drops on September 1st (order your copy HERE ).

New cut 'Jupiter' is rooted in some wonderfully surreal word play, a free association technique that takes Roddy from internal secrets out into the cosmos.

He explains: "the song actually started out as something I was making up for (and with) my son, who is eight years old and quite interested in astronomy - working on it with my band, who are all adults, it developed and took on a new meaning; the emphasis, and hope we place in mysterious things we don’t fully understand. Constellations, Planets, astrology, the secrets we keep from each other, while still aiming to keep some of the fun, irreverent nature of the original idea, both in the music and lyrics".

Shot in Berlin by Oscar Sansom, the video for 'Jupiter' builds on the quirky, off beat melodies - think Pavement, or McCartney's more obtuse side - in a simple, effective manner.

Check it out now.

Catch Roddy Woomble at the following shows:

September

2 Liverpool O2 Academy 2

3 Birmingham Moseley Folk Festival

4 Gateshead Stage 2

6 Guildford The Boileroom

7 Southsea Wedgewood Rooms

8 Oxford 02 Academy 2

10 Lewes Con Club

11 Ramsgate Ramsgate Music Hall

October

7 Shetland Mareel Arts Centre

12 Aberdeen The Lemon Tree

13 Edinburgh Pleasance

14 Glasgow City Halls

16 Birnam Birnam Arts Centre

17 Manchester Deaf Institute

18 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

19 Leicester The Musician

20 London Islington Assembly Hall

21 Bristol Thekla

22 Cardiff The Globe

24 Leeds Brudnell Social Club

26 Belfast Voodoo

28 Isle of Mull An Tobar

For tickets to the latest Roddy Woomble shows click HERE.