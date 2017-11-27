Track Of The Day 28/11 - Niklas Paschburg

When German composer Niklas Paschburg decided to seek solace he knew exactly where to go.

Escaping to the sea, he began absorbing the sounds of nature, allowing them to impact on the way he viewed music.

Slowly, something came into focus. Debut album 'Oceanic' is incoming, released on !k7's new label, a venture that fuses club culture with modern classical.

Clash is able to tease the release with new cut 'Spark', an entrancing work that draws you in with the sheer wit and verve of its composition.

On the track, Niklas says: "I went to the Baltic Sea and spent some time in a beach house to compose my album. 'Spark' was my very first impression of this journey and I composed this song on my first day. It captures all my excitement but also respect where this journey will take me."

Directed by Loredana Antonelli and shot in the Gulf of Naples, South of Italy, the video is "a portrait of the unceasing flow of life that is in constant movement between two opposite polarities: surface and depth, life and death just as it happens to the sea and the human beings."

Check it out now.

