Track Of The Day 2/8 - Mullally

Mullally is only 21 years old but already he's lived a lifetime through music.

Forming a band as a teenager the songwriter was able to play more than 40 festivals, crossing Europe in pursuit of his dream.

Turning solo, Mullally has supported everyone from Jess Glynne to Akala, continually broadening his vision in the process.

New single 'She Don't Know Me' arrives as the singer closes a spectacular summer, playing a host of festivals and announcing a London headline show.

A soulful piece of pop that nods towards the left-field, it's a thoughtful return, matching that infectious melody to a subtle arrangement.

He tells Clash: “The meaning behind the song is the slight acknowledgement of someone’s presence but the total dismissal of their importance. It’s about having someone in your life that champions all others. It’s the energy, the connection and the relationship dynamism that plays between these three people. It’s saying that no one really compares”.

We're able to showcase the video for the new single before anyone else - tune in now.

Catch Mullally at London's Hoxton Bar & Kitchen on October 5th.