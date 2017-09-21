Track Of The Day 27/9 - Franc Moody

North London duo Franc Moody can't help but bring the funk.
A production pairing with an intergalactic viewpoint, the project's sound is like George Clinton's lysergic daydreams re-tooled with a UK-centric grit.
New single 'Super Star Struck' is infused with radiant colour, a buoyant, bouncy and oddly soulful return.
Moullinex has stepped in on remix duties, and it's a fun, frothy re-work that plays on the duo's innate sense of funk.
Tune in now.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.