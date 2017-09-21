Track Of The Day 27/9 - Franc Moody

North London duo Franc Moody can't help but bring the funk.

A production pairing with an intergalactic viewpoint, the project's sound is like George Clinton's lysergic daydreams re-tooled with a UK-centric grit.

New single 'Super Star Struck' is infused with radiant colour, a buoyant, bouncy and oddly soulful return.

Moullinex has stepped in on remix duties, and it's a fun, frothy re-work that plays on the duo's innate sense of funk.

Tune in now.

