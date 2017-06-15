Track Of The Day 27/7 - Wild Cub

Wild Cub make gloriously extravagant pop music.

Debut album 'Youth' seems to burst with energy, the trio matching ear-worm melodies to lyrics that cut a little deeper.

Faced with constructing a follow up, Wild Cub pushed themselves further than ever before.

Re-immersing themselves in creative independence, the band will release new album 'Closer' on September 8th.

Clash is able to bring you new cut 'I Fall Over', a billowing, bombastic return that surges and soars past any barriers placed in its way.

Blessed with an immaculate chorus, Wild Cub fuse their innate melodic sense with some taut, defined lyricism.

Tune in now.