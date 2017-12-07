Track Of The Day 27/6 - Sunken

Sunken have this murky twilight feeling, a sense of infinite suggestion that arrives with balmy air.

Still remarkably new - singer Poppy Billingham is only 17 years old, for example - each new song from the band feels like a palpable step forward.

Set to support South London's Puma Blue on his upcoming headline tour, Sunken will push their jazz-flecked sound to the limit.

Working with Handsome Dad Records, Sunken's new single 'Swoon' is another bold signal from the group, matching grey-flecked indie songwriting to some lucid, hyper-organic colours.

Out now, it's a self-conscious move towards beauty, with Sunken returning to their roots in order to pick out fresh paths.

“‘Swoon’ is a special song for us as it was the first time we all had contributed to a sound we wanted to explore further,” say the band. “It was the first song we wrote together and put us all on the same page. The lyrics allude to how time feels to drag when you feel lonely, but equally understanding that these periods are here for a reason.”

Tune in now.

Catch Sunken supporting Puma Blue at the following shows:

October

15 Brighton Patterns

16 Bristol Louisiana

17 Leeds Belgrave Music Hall

18 Glasgow The Poetry Club

19 Manchester Now Wave

20 Dublin The Workman’s Club

22 Oxford The Cellar

23 London Scala

