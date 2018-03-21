Track Of The Day 27/3 - Ellis May

Danish musician Sophia Maj has a startling depth of knowledge.

Having trained at The Royal Danish Academy of Music and worked extensively on film and television score projects, she's developed a sharply-honed technical knowledge.

Using her Ellis May moniker, she began to apply this to songwriting last year, resulting in some wonderfully personal vignettes.

With a clutch of festival slots confirmed Ellis May is rushing ahead, leaving breathless acclaim in her wake.

New song 'River Of Doubt' takes you in a journey, prompted by the explorations of American politician Theodore Roosevelt.

There's a poetic touch to the delivery, with Ellis May applying that unique sense of exactness to every word, every note.

She explains:

My personal demons can be apocalyptic when I forget what I'm capable of. The title is borrowed from the memoirs of Theodore Roosevelt who in 1913 joined an expedition to explore the brazilian river Rio da Duvida, today known as Rio Roosevelt.

Tune in now.

Ellis May plays SPOT festival in May, and Roskilde Festival in June.

