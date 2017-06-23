Track Of The Day 27/2 - Grace Savage

Grace Savage is full of surprise.
The newcomer's entry point into music was through an unexpected route - she's a four-time beat-boxing champion right here in the UK.
One of the few female voices in a male-dominated scene, she's used to be an outsider, to continually proving her worth.
This ambition fuels her music, with Grace matching her innate beat-boxing ability to some sublime digital point.
New single 'Headlights' leads an important year for the songwriter, with a headline show on May 27th and a full EP incoming.
For now, though, we're able to share 'Headlights', a poised new single fuelled by that divine balance between light and dark.
Beautifully composed digital pop, the tender delivery is matched to a subtle 80s funk influence and mature lyricism.
Tune in now.
