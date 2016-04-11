Track Of The Day 27/10 - Mackareo

When Mackareo was growing up he became used to hearing different languages, different tongues.

After all, that's just the way it was. With Congolese heritage his family would speak French when together, and English when wandering around London.

Allowing the two to merge in his imagination, Mackareo was able to pick what he needed from both sides, bringing the two together to forge something different.

Breakout release 'Peng Ting' dropped earlier this year, an irresistible beat with a tropical edge that pilfered from Afrobeats, grime, UK rap, and more.

New single 'JMJ' is the follow up, and the title refers to the abbreviation of a Congolese slang phrase that means, in essence, 'It's lit'.

Sheer party vibes from the off, it's set to be seismic; already an underground sensation, this could be the point he smashes into the mainstream.

Clash has first play of the lyric video - tune in now.

